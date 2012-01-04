* Petroplus situation weighs on sentiment
* Angolan cargoes for February sold out
* IOC buying tender running, say traders
LONDON, Jan 4 Nigerian crude oil
differentials were little changed on Wednesday but were expected
to come under pressure from relatively ample supplies, traders
said.
"It's been slow on the Nigerian. A lot of people delayed
buying until after Christmas, and since then we've had the
Petroplus announcement and the prospect of some refineries not
buying any crude," a West African trader said.
A second trader said the Nigerian market had ample supplies,
although Asian demand was likely to hoover up any surplus
barrels, supporting prices.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: About half of the February cargoes are still
available. Sellers were thought to be offering around dated
Brent plus $3.40 to $3.50. Doable levels are pegged lower but
not, as one trader said, "as low as plus $3".
* Traders said some deals were being done on an OSP-related
basis, making it harder to put a value on differentials.
* Support could come from reduced supplies. Royal Dutch
Shell said last week an oil spill from the Bonga field, the
largest spill in the African nation since 1998, had been
contained but the oilfield remained closed.
As of Wednesday, the company has not said how long the field
will be shut or specified if exports will be delayed.
ANGOLA
* Only a handful of February cargoes remained unsold,
dealers said. One of them, a Feb. 24-25 cargo of Hungo, was
heard to have moved to a Chinese buyer. There may still be one
Pazflor cargo available, a trader said.
ASIAN TENDERS
* India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has a tender
running to buy West African and other crude for March, traders
said. Offers in the tender need to remain valid until Friday.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)