* Petroplus situation weighs on sentiment * Angolan cargoes for February sold out * IOC buying tender running, say traders LONDON, Jan 4 Nigerian crude oil differentials were little changed on Wednesday but were expected to come under pressure from relatively ample supplies, traders said. "It's been slow on the Nigerian. A lot of people delayed buying until after Christmas, and since then we've had the Petroplus announcement and the prospect of some refineries not buying any crude," a West African trader said. A second trader said the Nigerian market had ample supplies, although Asian demand was likely to hoover up any surplus barrels, supporting prices. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: About half of the February cargoes are still available. Sellers were thought to be offering around dated Brent plus $3.40 to $3.50. Doable levels are pegged lower but not, as one trader said, "as low as plus $3". * Traders said some deals were being done on an OSP-related basis, making it harder to put a value on differentials. * Support could come from reduced supplies. Royal Dutch Shell said last week an oil spill from the Bonga field, the largest spill in the African nation since 1998, had been contained but the oilfield remained closed. As of Wednesday, the company has not said how long the field will be shut or specified if exports will be delayed. ANGOLA * Only a handful of February cargoes remained unsold, dealers said. One of them, a Feb. 24-25 cargo of Hungo, was heard to have moved to a Chinese buyer. There may still be one Pazflor cargo available, a trader said. ASIAN TENDERS * India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has a tender running to buy West African and other crude for March, traders said. Offers in the tender need to remain valid until Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)