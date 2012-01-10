* Thousands on Nigerian streets for 2nd day of strike * Still no impact on Nigerian oil output or exports * Benchmark Qua Iboe slips 5-10 cents to dated plus $2.90 * Two Indian tenders take Nigerian crude for March lifting LONDON, Jan 10 West African crude oil differentials slipped further on Tuesday despite reports that two large Indian buying tenders had absorbed up to 6 million barrels of Nigerian crude. Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets for a second day on Tuesday and many more stayed off work nationwide to try to force President Goodluck Jonathan to rescind a removal of subsidies that has doubled the price of gasoline. Africa's biggest oil producer on Jan. 1 scrapped subsidies on imports of motor fuel, which may citizens see as their only welfare benefit. Production of Nigeria's average 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude has so far carried on as normal. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: doable levels assessed 5-10 cents per barrel lower at around dated Brent plus $2.90, traders said. * Bonny Light: assessed 10-20 cents below Qua Iboe in the light of a force majeure on Bonny Light loadings since last week following a leak. Traders said they expected delays of up to a week in January cargoes. * Agbami: assessed between dated Brent plus $1.50 and $1.80, a range reported to have been implied in the award of a spot tender to Indian refiner BPCL. Chevron sold two late-February Agbami cargoes last week to Petrobras, traders said, but deal levels were not available. ANGOLA * All Angolan crude cargoes for February reported sold. ASIAN TENDERS * India's largest oil refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), was said to have bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude loading in March in its tender number 6 for 2012. Shell sold one VLCC with 1 million barrels each of EA and Erha, traders said, while Mercuria sold 1 million barrels each of Escravos and Forcados. Traders said some end-February barrels might be delivered into the tender. * Separately, IOC has issued its seventh tender to buy West African or similar crudes for loading in 2012. Validity for the new tender ends on Thursday. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) awarded its recent buying tender for crude lifting in March to Vitol, traders said. Vitol was reported to have sold 3 million barrels of crude, consisting of 2 million barrels of Agbami in a VLCC and one smaller cargo of Libyan Es Sider, traders said. The reports were not confirmed. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Anthony Barker)