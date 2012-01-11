LONDON, Jan 11 Spot dealing of February loading Nigerian crude slowed and the tone was weaker on Wednesday due to concerns over the potential impact on output from current strikes. Traders said about 15 cargoes of February Nigerian crude remained unsold while the Angolan cargoes were sold out. "Light sweet is getting long now," a trader said. "I would expect 10-15 cents lower from here." NIGERIA * Nigerian oil workers threatened on Wednesday to shut down output in Africa's top crude producer, deepening a national strike over a more than doubling of petrol prices. * Although futures prices might rise in response to any shut-ins, spot differentials on Nigerian crude could fall, traders said. "Shut-ins mean delay on loading and unreliable loading should depress differentials," one buyer said. * Qua Iboe for February was assessed around Dated Brent plus $2.80 a barrel. * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) late last week bought 4.6 million barrels of light sweet via tender, including Forcados, Escravos, EA, Erha and Libyan Es Sider. But traders said the Nigerian barrels, which were sold into the tender, were for March loading. ASIAN TENDERS * India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), has bought 3 million barrels of Nigerian crude to load in February and March via a tender, traders said on Wednesday. * The market focus has shifted to the result of the next IOC tender. The company has issued its seventh tender to buy West African or similar crudes for loading in 2012. Validity for the new tender ends on Thursday. OTHER CRUDE * Traders said BP bought one February loading cargo of Djeno crude from the Republic of Congo. This was not confirmed by BP. * Unipec bought three cargoes of Djeno, leaving a Vitol cargo unsold. * Traders said the water content problem in December has been solved. A cargo loaded for Jan. 3-4 was sold to Unipec and Mercuria lifted a cargo for Jan. 8-9 without problems. * Equatorial Guinea's Zafiro for February was sold to TotalERG and Petrogal. Exxon kept its cargo. * These deals were not confirmed by the companies. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)