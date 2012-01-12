LONDON, Jan 12 Nigerian crude oil failed
to gain support from Indian demand for longer dated cargoes on
Thursday as other buyers started seeking alternative sources
due to concerns over potential disruption from strike action in
the African producer.
Nigeria's main union said it would shut down oil output on
Sunday.
Tens of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting in
Africa's most populous nation for four straight days against the
axing of the petrol subsidy, which more than doubled the price
to around 150 naira ($0.93) per litre.
"Let's see if it has a knock-on effect for any loading with
strikes and disputes. There have been no signs yet but if it
starts to affect differentials, you would expect to see a fall
as integrity and security of supply could be in question," a
trader said.
NIGERIA
* Some deals earlier this week emerged. BP bought EA for
mid-February loading and Petrobras bought Agbami for late
February, traders said. These deals were not confirmed and price
details did not emerge.
* Concerns over delays or halt to loading could support
alternative light sweet crude, such as Azeri Light.
* "There was a big agitation in the market today after lunch
because of all the Nigerian headlines. U.S. firms started
chasing the market for potential alternatives for sweet grades
in case the strikes hits production," a trader said.
* Benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA for February was assessed
around Dated Brent plus $2.80 a barrel, compared with premiums
around $3.20/$3.30 a barrel last week.
ASIAN TENDERS
* The details of the closely watched tender from India were
slow to emerge.
* Traders said Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought at least 1 very
large carrier (VLCC) of Nigerian crude for March loading via the
tender, which closed on Wednesday.
* Some said the crude sold into the tender was Bonny Light
and Escravos but this was not confirmed. Bonny Light has been
under force majeure since last week.
* Subsequently, IOC issued the next tender to buy more of
light sweet crude, reflecting healthy Indian demand. However the
tender was intended to buy March loading crude, failing to
support remaining February Nigerian crude.
* The tender closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Offers remain valid
until Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)