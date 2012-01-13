LONDON, Jan 13 Differentials on Nigerian crude propped up some demand from the United States, clearing remaining February cargoes. "Demand for Nigerian crude is very slow, but cargoes are finding homes," a trader said. This week many traders voiced concerns over supplies from Nigeria as the main oil union had threatened to shut down output from Sunday if the government did not reinstate a fuel subsidy. On Friday, unions suspended strikes and protests for the weekend while talks take place between union leaders and government over the scrapping of a popular fuel subsidy, but warned of more industrial action if there was no resolution. NIGERIA * ConocoPhillips bought Qua Iboe BFO-QUA for mid-February. * Prices were said to be around dated Brent plus $3.05 a barrel, compared with the assessment earlier this week around dated plus $2.80. * The price was not confirmed by ConocoPhillips. ANGOLA * March loading schedule will be released next week. February cargoes have been sold out. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought 2 million barrels of light sweet crude oil from Nigeria for March loading via a tender, traders said on Friday. * IOC bought Bonny Light and Forcados from a major, traders said. This was not confirmed by the companies. * Price details did not emerge. * Including the latest purchase, IOC has so far bought 6 million barrels of Nigerian crude and 600,000 barrels of Libyan oil. * The next tender from IOC will close on Tuesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)