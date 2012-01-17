LONDON, Jan 17 Nigerian oil differentials
edged lower on Tuesday due to ample February supplies, while the
cancellation of strikes and protests over fuel subsidies also
weighed on sentiment.
Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests on
Monday, ending a major confrontation over fuel prices that
risked affecting oil exports.
"The February cargoes still hanging around should be enough
for the differentials to come off," said a West African crude
oil trader, adding that the main factor weighing on prices was
slow demand for Nigerian cargoes.
Asia is importing record volumes of West African oil this
year, rebuilding stocks after relatively low shipments in
December, but this has not offset weaker demand from the
Mediterranean and the United States.
NIGERIA
* Traders said that there were less than 10 Nigerian cargoes
still available for February ahead of March loading programmes
expected later this week.
* Traders said that there were at least two Brass River
cargoes unsold from the February programme.
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA is thought to be sold out for February
and was assessed at around dated plus $2.80 a barrel, down about
10 cents from Monday.
ANGOLA
* Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March,
trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has another crude buying tender open
that will close on Tuesday. It is expected to take Nigerian
crude again, west African traders said.
* IOC bought one cargo each of Nigerian Bonny Light and
Forcados via tender on Friday, taking both volumes from a major,
traders said. Price details were not available.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)