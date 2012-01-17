LONDON, Jan 17 Nigerian oil differentials edged lower on Tuesday due to ample February supplies, while the cancellation of strikes and protests over fuel subsidies also weighed on sentiment. Nigerian trade unions called off strikes and protests on Monday, ending a major confrontation over fuel prices that risked affecting oil exports. "The February cargoes still hanging around should be enough for the differentials to come off," said a West African crude oil trader, adding that the main factor weighing on prices was slow demand for Nigerian cargoes. Asia is importing record volumes of West African oil this year, rebuilding stocks after relatively low shipments in December, but this has not offset weaker demand from the Mediterranean and the United States. NIGERIA * Traders said that there were less than 10 Nigerian cargoes still available for February ahead of March loading programmes expected later this week. * Traders said that there were at least two Brass River cargoes unsold from the February programme. * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA is thought to be sold out for February and was assessed at around dated plus $2.80 a barrel, down about 10 cents from Monday. ANGOLA * Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has another crude buying tender open that will close on Tuesday. It is expected to take Nigerian crude again, west African traders said. * IOC bought one cargo each of Nigerian Bonny Light and Forcados via tender on Friday, taking both volumes from a major, traders said. Price details were not available. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)