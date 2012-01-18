* Nigeria to export less Bonny in March
* Angolan price indications shown
GENEVA, Jan 18 Nigerian oil differentials
slipped again on Wednesday, with traders citing lacklustre
demand for remaining February cargoes as March loading
programmes began to emerge.
"Qua Iboe is well below the $3 mark," said a West African
oil trader.
Traders said that around five cargoes of Nigerian oil for
February loading were still available on the spot market.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around dated plus
$2.60-$2.80 a barrel, down about 10-20 cents from Tuesday.
* Bonny: Nigeria is set to export around 156,000 barrels per
day of Bonny Light compared with 164,000 bpd in February.
* The provisional list of cargoes showed that Shell will
load two cargoes of Bonny Light in March despite declaring force
majeure on this grade earlier this month due to a leak.
* A Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday the force majeure
was still in place.
ANGOLA
* Dalia: Offered at around dated plus 0.30 cents. Traders
said that at least one cargo for March loading has already sold.
* Girassol: Offered at dated plus $2.50
* Hungo/Mundo: Offered at dated minus 30 cents.
* Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March,
trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February.
ASIAN TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has another crude buying tender open
that will close on Tuesday. It is expected to take Nigerian
crude again, west African traders said.
* IOC bought one cargo each of Nigerian Bonny Light and
Forcados via tender on Friday, taking both volumes from a major,
traders said. Price details were not available.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)