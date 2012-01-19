* Asian firms seen buying Dalia * Qua loadings set at 380,000 bpd in March * IOC awards 2mln barrel tender GENEVA, Jan 19 Angolan grades were supported on Thursday by strong eastern buying interest and expectations for lower daily export volumes in March. Traders said that the Dalia grade has sold out with most cargoes booked to go east, with Chinese trading firms keen to tie up business ahead of Chinese New Year holidays. Nigerian loading programmes for March continued to emerge and so far indicate healthy daily volumes. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was assessed around dated plus $2.60-$2.80 a barrel, unchanged from Wednesday. * This grade is due to load 380,000 barrels per day in March, little changed from a planned 360,000 bpd in February. The grade will load a total of 11.4 million barrels on 12 cargoes, a source said. ANGOLA * Dalia: Offered at around dated plus 0.20 cents on Thursday and heard sold near that level. Statoil was heard offering the 29-30 March cargo at a premium of 60 cents to dated Brent, although the traded level was unclear. * Angola will export 1.61 million bpd of crude in March, trade sources said, down from 1.82 million bpd in February. * Girassol: Heard offered at dated plus $2.50. ASIAN TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought at least 2 million barrels of Nigerian light, sweet crude for March loading via its latest tender, traders said on Thursday. IOC, India's largest refiner, bought EA and Qua Iboe from a major, they said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jason Neely)