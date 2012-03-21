GENEVA, March 21 An expected rebound in refining
margins due to spring maintenance helped to offset rising
Nigerian exports in May and traders assessed the Qua Iboe
benchmark as unchanged.
The full May loading schedule of Nigerian grades showed that
exports are set to rise to a nine-month high of 2.1 million
barrels per day (bpd).
Traders said that at least five tankers of Nigerian crude
oil for April loading are still unsold, although improving
margins in Europe could help accelerate sales.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe was assessed around Dated Brent plus $2.50/$2.60
a barrel and unchanged from the previous session.
* The April official selling price (OSP) of Bonny Light and
Qua Iboe has been set at Dated Brent plus $2.65 a barrel.
* Usan: Exports for Usan are rising fast and it will load
five cargoes or around 150,000 bpd in May compared with three
cargoes in April, the shipping lists showed.
* "It's over 2 million (bpd) thanks to Usan," said a west
African crude trader.
* Abo: This grade will load one 700,000 barrel cargo for
loading 11-12 May.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that demand for Angolan grade via tenders was
strong although traded levels have not yet emerged. "It's hard
to tell as tenders should be awarded tomorrow. There's good
demand for fuel oil from the Chinese," said a trader.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and
Taiwan's CPC closed their tenders to buy light sweet crude. BPCL
was seeking crude oil for loading in the first half of May.
* CPC was looking for any loading dates in May. The results
of these tenders would be released as early as Wednesday.
* Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) tender to buy West African light
sweet crude for May loading will close later this week.
DATABASE
