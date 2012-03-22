GENEVA, March 22 Demand for Angolan cargoes has
been brisk in the last two trading sessions, especially for
heavier grades, and differentials were assessed as mostly steady
versus April.
Chinese buying helped support grades such as Dalia, Kuito
and Girassol, which have a relatively high yield of fuel oil,
traders said.
"The heavier grades are faring well and the lighter ones,
less so," said a West African crude trader.
Traders estimated around five cargoes of Nigerian oil still
remained unsold from the April programme. Spot trade for
May-loading Nigerian grades has so far been slow but at least
two cargoes were heard placed in a tender.
ANGOLA
* Traders said Unipec has bought around three spot cargoes
for May loading. These included the 4-5 May Dalia and the 3-4
Kuito. Price levels were unknown.
* Girassol: this stream is selling fast and at least five of
the cargoes were said to be placed. The latest offer level for
this grade was dated plus $2.10 a barrel, traders said, leaving
it little changed from April levels.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and
Taiwan's CPC closed their tenders to buy light sweet crude. BPCL
was seeking crude oil for loading in the first half of May.
* CPC was looking for any loading dates in May. The results
of these tenders would be released as early as Wednesday.
* Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) tender to buy West African light
sweet crude for May loading will close later this week.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)