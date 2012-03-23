GENEVA, March 23 Some Angolan differentials were slightly weaker on Friday, with traders citing a pullback in Asian buying interest compared with record levels in previous months.

Asian buying interest was robust in the first quarter, and imports hit a record high, as purchases of Iranian oil declined and Chinese and Indian buyers bought stocks from alternative sources.

In April, Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to slip to 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) while holding above the average for 2011, a Reuters survey showed.

"They are staying high, although we have Indonesia taking less," said a trader.

Girassol grades were assessed slightly lower versus earlier in the week, although heavy grades such as Dalia held their value, traders said.

ANGOLA

* Girassol: Traders assessed this level at below dated plus $2 a barrel, or around 20 cents lower than the previous assessment.

* Kissanje: This grade is thought to be sold out for May-loading.

NIGERIA

* There was no reported spot trade for Nigeria as buyers continued to negotiate term contracts.

* Qua Iboe: Valued unchanged at around dated plus $2.50 a barrel.

TENDERS

* Taiwan's state-run refiner CPC Corp has bought around 3 million barrels of west African crude oil via tender for loading in May, traders said on Friday.

* The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Angola's Cabinda stream from Chevron and 1 million barrels from China's Unipec, traders said.

* India's second-largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp, has bought nearly 3 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender to be lifted in the first half of May, traders said on Friday.

* Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) tender to buy West African light sweet crude for May loading closed, but the results were not available on Friday.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Hulmes)