* Nigerian Qua offered at dated plus $3.00

* Escravos cargoes said to be moved by Chevron

* Sentiment weakening on Angolan crude

LONDON, March 28 Nigerian crude oil cargoes for May loading have started to find homes, traders said on Wednesday, while sentiment in the Angolan market looked to be weakening.

"Not much of the Nigerian has traded yet and the Angolan is slowing down," said one dealer.

One large Asian buyer of Angolan crude cited high outright prices, differentials that are high on a historical basis and a widening Brent/Dubai spread as hindrances to buying more than needed to cover baseload requirements.

On the other hand, supply is looking a little tighter in May which could lend support. Traders said at least one May cargo, a Plutonio, has been delayed into June.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe was being offered around dated Brent plus $3.00, traders said, although one buyer's idea was closer to plus $2.50. That suggested a middle ground of around plus $2.70, on a par with Tuesday.

* Exxon was thought by traders to have moved two Qua cargoes, the May 27-28 and the May 29-30 shipments, although it was not immediately clear where they were heading.

* Escravos: Traders say some early activity on this grade has involved Chevron, which has moved its May 6-7 cargo, is taking the May 16-17 shipment into its own refining system and its May 30-31 cargo is heading to Cepsa under a term deal.

ANGOLA

* Traders said on Tuesday Unipec has bought more than a dozen May-loading cargoes, including barrels from Angola and The Republic of Congo. The company declined to specify grades and loading dates.

* Girassol: Exxon sold a May 22-23 cargo to Statoil, a trader said. Value was seen at around dated plus $1.70-$1.80, although according to some in the market, cargoes were being reoffered.

TENDERS

* Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap has issued a tender to buy light crude oil for May 20-25 arrival. Lighter crudes which Ancap bought over past three years include Nigerian Brass River and Angolan Nemba.

