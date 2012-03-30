* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.50-$2.70
* Limited U.S., Indian demand weighs on Nigerian
* Lingering Angolan cargoes in May clearing
LONDON, March 30 Nigerian crude oil
differentials were likely to come under pressure, traders said
on Friday, while there were signs that values for lingering
Angolan cargoes were weakening.
Refinery closures mean fewer Nigerian barrels are heading to
the U.S. market, while there has been a lack of support for
May-loading crude as demand from Indian refiners has been scant
so far, traders said.
"It would seem that things need to soften in order to
trade," one dealer said of the Nigerian market. "Some of the
Angolan is clearing out."
NIGERIA
* Offer levels for Qua Iboe continued to be pitched at dated
Brent plus $2.95, traders said.
* Opinion of the grade's value ranged from as low as $2.50
to plus $2.70. In the most recent deal, Trafigura sold its May
11-12 Qua at dated plus $2.50 earlier this week, traders said.
The trade was not confirmed.
ANGOLA
* Around 10 cargoes for loading in May are still thought to
be left.
* Nemba: Under pressure as four cargoes are still thought to
be available. One trader pegged value at dated plus 50 cents to
plus $1.00, lower than on Thursday.
* Pazflor: Two to three cargoes still thought to be
available.
* Girassol: One April cargo and two May cargoes were being
re-offered, although the cargo owners could decide to keep the
barrels for their own systems.
* Dalia: Demand has been relatively strong for this grade.
Traders said only one May cargo is still unsold.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a
tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a
trading source said on Thursday.
Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes
on Tuesday, the source said.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by Jane Baird)