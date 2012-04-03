* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $2.25-$2.50

* 7-8 Angolan cargoes remain for May

GENEVA, April 3The benchmark Nigerian oil grade fell further on Tuesday due to the absence of staple U.S. buyers and ample volumes for similar grades from North Africa.

"There's more Libyan available and the U.S. buyers are not really there," said a West African crude oil trader.

Traders have reported muted buying interest from oil firms such as Valero Energy Corp and ConocoPhillips that historically have bought a significant portion of the Nigerian programme for U.S. refineries.

NIGERIA

* Qua Iboe: Traders said the last trade was at dated plus $2.55 a barrel but that offers have since fallen to around dated plus $2.50.

* The grade was assessed between dated plus $2.25-$2.50 a barrel.

ANGOLA

* Traders said that around 7-8 cargoes were remaining from the May Angola programme including: Nemba, Pazflor and Plutonio.

* Nemba: Traders said that three of an original programme of eight tankers remained for the May programme.

* Girassol: The value of this grade was assessed around 20-40 cents below the previous week at around dated plus $1.30-$1.60 a barrel.

TENDERS

* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has issued a tender to buy sweet crude loading in the second half of May, a trading source said on Thursday.

Part one of the tender closes on Monday and part two closes on Tuesday, the source said.

* Traders said results were due on Wednesday.

DATABASE

here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)