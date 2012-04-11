* Nigerian Qua Iboe steady at dated plus $2.30-$2.50 * Pertamina buys Girassol via tender LONDON, April 11 West African crude oil differentials for the benchmark grade were steady on Wednesday, but traders said they could succumb to further pressure given the number of unsold May cargoes. Traders said that two cargoes of the light sweet Qua Iboe grade were unplaced for May, out of a total of around 20 Nigerian cargoes remaining. "All grades are under pressure, specifically in Nigeria," said a West African crude oil trader. The trading arm of Indonesian state-owned refiner Pertamina, bought Libyan Amna crude for the first time in a tender, trade sources said, further cutting demand for West African grades. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Traders said that two Qua Iboe cargoes were unsold for May, including tankers for loading May 8-9 and 19-20. Traders said it was highly unusual for tankers from the first 10 days of May to remain at this stage in the month. * The grade was assessed between dated plus $2.20 and dated plus $2.50 a barrel. * Amenam: Two tankers held by Glencore and Trafigura were unsold. Total is expected to use its May 29-30 Amenam cargo for its own refineries. * Bonny: Shell sold its May 25-26 cargo to a Mediterranean buyer, traders said. Rising Asian demand for Libyan cargoes may be boosting Mediterranean demand for West African crudes, traders said. ANGOLA * Nemba: Galp sold its May 9-10 cargo to CPC, traders said. The trading level was unclear, but traders estimated the grade to be around dated minus 50 cents. * Plutonio: Unipec has bought a tanker from BP for loading May 23-24, traders said. TENDERS * Petral bought a tanker of Girassol from Repsol for June delivery via a tender, sources said. * India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a tender to buy sweet crude for lifting in the first half of June, a tender document showed on Tuesday. Part I of the tender closes on Friday and part II on Monday. It will be awarded on April 17. In a previous tender for May, BPCL bought Akpo from Glencore. * India's IOC also issued a tender for light, sweet crude for loading in the second half of May or early June, a tender document showed. Offers for the two-part tender are valid until April 12. "IOC could take two VLCCs," said one trader. "That is what I would expect, and they'll probably be Nigerian barrels." DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)