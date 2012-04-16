* Qua Iboe assessed at dated +2.00-$2.20
* Some Angolan loading programmes emerge
GENEVA, April 16 Nigerian light, sweet grades
slid lower on Monday on rising supplies and as traders slashed
premiums to try to accelerate the sale of May cargoes.
Nigeria will load an additional three cargoes of Bonny Light
crude oil in May, oil traders said on Monday, boosting monthly
exports by around 4 percent to 2.19 million barrels per
day.
Trafigura offered a cargo of Bonny Light and that of Qua
Iboe crude in the public window on Monday but no buyers emerged,
indicating a dearth of demand.
Some Angolan loading programmes emerged for June and showed
that planned exports will be at least 1.6 million barrels per
day (bpd) versus just 1.58 million bpd in May.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Trafigura offered a 950,000 barrel cargo of Qua
Iboe at dated plus $2.15 a barrel on Monday for loading 21-22
May. This was around 15 cents below the last assessment.
* Bonny Light: Trafigura offered a 950,000 barrel cargo of
Bonny Light at dated plus $1.90 a barrel.
* Bonny Light: The three injected cargoes for the May
programme are due to load 3-4 May, 10-11 May and 16-17 May.
* Brass River: Traders said there has been no change in
loading dates since an attack on the Tebidaba-Brass pipeline
last week.
ANGOLA
* Most loading programmes for June have now emerged with the
exception of the following grades: Palanca, Kuito, Gimboa.
TENDERS
* India's state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp issued a tender to
buy sweet crude for lifting in the first half of June, a tender
document showed on Tuesday. Part I of the tender closes on
Friday and part II on Monday. It will be awarded on April 17. In
a previous tender for May, BPCL bought Akpo from Glencore.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by James Jukwey)