LONDON, April 27 More June loading programmes of
Nigerian crudes were released on Friday, but dealing in West
African grades remained thin.
Differentials on Bonny Light have been at around a two-year
low this week.
Dealings in Angolan cargoes were slow with lack of fresh
demand from Asia.
NIGERIA
* The June loading programmes of Brass River, Escravos,
Agbami and some other crude were released.
* Traders said early June Qua Iboe had been sold, but no
details emerged.
* Bonny Light has been assessed around a two-year low of
dated Brent benchmark plus $1.20 a barrel this week.
* Qua Iboe was assessed in a wide range between the
benchmark plus $1.50 and $1.60 a barrel.
ANGOLA
* Traders said differentials on Angolan crude were set to
weaken slightly as Asian oil companies slowed down the pace of
their buying.
* Sonangol sold Mondo for June 26-27 to an undisclosed
buyer.
* Statoil moved Pazflor to Repsol via term contract. Exxon
was likely to take its cargo of Pazflor to its refining system,
traders said. These deals were not confirmed.
OTHER LOADINGS FOR JUNE
* Equatorial Guinea is expected to offer four cargoes of
Zafiro, three cargoes of Aseng and two of Ceiba in June.
* Congo Republic is scheduled to load six cargoes of Djeno
and one cargo of NKossa.
* Doba Blend exports from Chad will total three cargoes.
* Three cargoes of Jubilee from Ghana will be exported.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)