GENEVA, June 29 The Nigerian loading programme for August has so far attracted little interest, traders said, with sellers still trying to conclude sales from July and even June. The benchmark Qua Iboe grade was heard offered at dated plus $1.90 a barrel but traders assessed it much weaker at a two-year low of around dated plus $1.40-$1.60. Traders said that differentials may have fallen enough to prompt more buying interest next week. "Differentials have come off a lot. Freight is low, the Brent/Dubai has narrowed - all of which should help demand," said a West African crude oil trader. Sales for Angola were more active, with Pazflor and Dalia grades both sold in the past two sessions. ANGOLA * Palanca: Petrobras was offering a cargo for August-loading at dated plus $2 a barrel, traders said. * The other Palanca cargo from the August programme was reported sold to a Chinese buyer at above $2 a barrel. * Pazflor: Exxon was reported to have sold its 23-24 cargo to Valero. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe was valued unchanged at dated plus $1.40-$1.60, steady from Tuesday and the lowest since October 2010. * Between 8-15 Nigerian cargoes for both June and July loading still remain, traders said. * There are still unsold cargoes of Nigerian crude for July loading - estimated at 10 or more on Tuesday and coming down from that on Wednesday - as the focus shifts towards August. * Traders said the Oyo programme has still not been published. TENDERS * Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) bought its first cargo of Algerian Saharan Blend through a tender, an industry source said on Wednesday. The price of Saharan has hit a record low on ample supply. * Indonesia's Petral is seeking low-sulfur crude for delivery in August and September, according to a copy of the tender notice seen by Reuters on Tuesday. No information on any winners emerged as of Wednesday. It specified a range of crudes including West African, Asian and Russian grades. * Indian oil refiner India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd also issued a tender to buy light crude, loading in August, a trader said. Price offers are due by July 3. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)