LONDON, July 4 Light sweet crude oil in the West
African crude market continued to struggle on Wednesday, with
key Nigerian crude holding at a two-year low.
The result of a closely watched tender by India's Bharat
Petroleum Corp (BPCL) failed to support Nigerian crude
differentials as the company bought less than in a previous
tender and paid a lower price for the barrels, traders said. The
price detail did not emerge.
"It is not supportive at all. The cargo was just very
cheap," a trader said.
BPCL bought 975,000 barrels of Agbami for late August
loading via the monthly tender. The seller was seen as a U.S.
major but the company could not be reached to comment.
In the previous tender, BPCL bought roughly 2 million
barrels of Nigerian Agbami and Qua Iboe for July or early August
loading.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading was offered at
dated Brent plus $1.70 a barrel. But many traders said the
market was around dated plus $1.20/$1.25 a barrel, steady from
Tuesday.
* The assessment is the lowest since May 2010, according to
Reuters data.
* July loading Akpo has been resold. The price paid for the
cargo was close to a discount of $2 a barrel to dated Brent.
* August loading Escravos was sold to Spain.
TENDERS
* Tenders from India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
to import late-August-loading sweet crude will be awarded as
early as Thursday.
* This tender is likely to be the last from Indian refiners
to buy August loading, traders said, while only about a fifth of
the Nigerian barrels for August have been sold so far.
ANGOLA
* Kissanje was sold out. The last cargo, which was added to
the August programme, was sold to Asia.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)