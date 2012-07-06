LONDON, July 6 Angolan crude oil came under pressure across the board on Friday, traders said, with some Angolan cargoes for August being reoffered. Nigerian light sweet continued to be under pressure with demand for July and August loading remaining slack while India, the biggest Asian buyer of Nigerian crude, has moved on to look for September loading barrels. ANGOLA * "Dalia for August is reoffered, talking the market lower," a trader said. But the loading date for the cargo, which was reoffered, was not clear. * Pazflor for late August loading has been sold to an undisclosed buyer. * Traders said about 6-8 cargoes remain unsold. They were likely to be sold next week ahead of the release of the September loading programme in the following week. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading assessed about dated plus $1.20/$1.30 a barrel, the lowest since May 2010, little changed this week. * About 6-8 cargoes of July loading cargoes have not been sold. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for September loading, traders said on Friday. * Grade and price offers should be submitted on Tuesday and Thursday. Offers will remain valid until Thursday. * Sellers can also offer cargoes to be loaded in the second half of August. * "IOC is issuing tenders less often and taking less volume," a trader said. * In the previous two tenders, IOC bought Nigerian Agbami and Angolan Hungo and Dalia for late-July and early August loading. * India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) surprised the market buying Gabonese Rabi Light for the first time. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone. Editing by Jane Merriman)