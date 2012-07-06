LONDON, July 6 Angolan crude oil came under
pressure across the board on Friday, traders said, with some
Angolan cargoes for August being reoffered.
Nigerian light sweet continued to be under pressure with
demand for July and August loading remaining slack while India,
the biggest Asian buyer of Nigerian crude, has moved on to look
for September loading barrels.
ANGOLA
* "Dalia for August is reoffered, talking the market lower,"
a trader said. But the loading date for the cargo, which was
reoffered, was not clear.
* Pazflor for late August loading has been sold to an
undisclosed buyer.
* Traders said about 6-8 cargoes remain unsold. They were
likely to be sold next week ahead of the release of the
September loading programme in the following week.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe crude BFO-QUA for August loading assessed about
dated plus $1.20/$1.30 a barrel, the lowest since May 2010,
little changed this week.
* About 6-8 cargoes of July loading cargoes have not been
sold.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light
sweet crude for September loading, traders said on Friday.
* Grade and price offers should be submitted on Tuesday and
Thursday. Offers will remain valid until Thursday.
* Sellers can also offer cargoes to be loaded in the second
half of August.
* "IOC is issuing tenders less often and taking less
volume," a trader said.
* In the previous two tenders, IOC bought Nigerian Agbami
and Angolan Hungo and Dalia for late-July and early August
loading.
* India's Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) surprised the
market buying Gabonese Rabi Light for the first time.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone. Editing by Jane Merriman)