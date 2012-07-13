UPDATE 3-Bodies, debris from missing army plane pulled from sea off Myanmar
* Survival after 24 hours "very unlikely" - expert (Adds quote of distraught family member, flight details; updates toll)
GENEVA, July 13 Indian buying for Nigerian grades helped ease downwards pressure on differentials although many cargoes remain unsold for the August programme. Shell was heard to have sold two cargoes to Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for its tender to buy light, sweet crude for September loading, although this could not be confirmed. One of these was an EA cargo and the other from the benchmark Qua Iboe grade, traders said. Traders assessed Qua Iboe values at around dated plus $1 a barrel. The spread between this grade and the Bonny Light grade of similar quality has widened following the addition of three spot cargoes, with one trader assessing it between 20-60 cents. Angolan grades for August are almost sold out, traders said, with just one Girassol cargo and a Palanca heard to be unsold. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Survival after 24 hours "very unlikely" - expert (Adds quote of distraught family member, flight details; updates toll)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 7 Low-cost, long-haul air travel has taken off across the Atlantic, shaking a club of major airlines meeting in Mexico this week and forcing established flag carriers to set up budget subsidiaries or lower fares.