GENEVA, July 13 Nigerian prices rebounded from
near two-year lows on Friday, helped by higher refinery runs in
Europe and by buying interest from India.
Differentials for some Nigerian grades such as Agbami and
Akpo turned negative this month due partly to a slump in U.S.
buying interest after refinery closures.
"I think the market is bottoming now," said one West African
crude oil trader, while another spoke of a "renaissance" in
differentials.
IOC was heard to have bought up to four Nigerian tankers in
its spot tender for September-loading crude oil, including two
Bonny Light cargoes, an EA cargo and a Qua Iboe cargo.
Angolan grades for August are almost sold out, traders said.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: The benchmark grade was assessed at around dated
plus $1.20-$1.30 a barrel on Friday, up 20 to 30 cents from the
previous assessment.
* A part cargo of Qua Iboe was heard offered at dated plus
$3 a barrel cif Rotterdam, but it was unclear whether it changed
hands.
* Bonny Light: Assessed up to 50 cents below Qua due to a
supply overhang following the addition of three cargoes for July
loading. Traders said that two August cargoes were sold to IOC
via a term contract, but it was not immediately clear whether
the spot cargoes had been placed.
ANGOLA
* Traders said the programme for August was effectively sold
out ahead of a new shipping list for September, expected next
week.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Ikuko
Kurahone in London, editing by Jane Baird)