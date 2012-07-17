* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $1.00 * Overhang of Nigerian barrels weighs on market * Angolan exports to sink in September LONDON, July 17 Nigerian crude premiums were coming under pressure on Tuesday from an overhang of supplies, while a drop in Angolan exports in September could bolster differentials. "It will be supportive as long as the Chinese are there," said a trader of the drop in Angolan exports. "They have been buying a little less than usual." Around 25 cargoes of Nigerian crude for August loading remained unsold, traders said, a large amount for this stage in the monthly trading cycle, which reflects structural changes in the market, including weaker U.S. demand. ANGOLA * Around three Angolan cargoes were unsold from the August programme. These included a Girassol, a Cabinda and a Pazflor, traders said. * In September, exports are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Tuesday. * Exports are set to average 1.57 million bpd in September. The schedule lists 49 cargoes and does not yet include any Mondo and Gimboa crude shipments, which could be added later and lift the overall total. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at dated plus 90 cents and plus $1.00 a barrel, weaker than on Monday and the lowest since July 2009, according to Reuters data. Offers have been coming from dated plus $1.50. * Bonny: Valued at a discount to Qua as additional supply has become available for export in July, traders say. TENDERS * No new buying tenders were announced on Tuesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)