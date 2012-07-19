* Qua Iboe, Bonny set at dated plus $1.15/bbl * Nine Nigerian OSPs fixed below dated Brent * Angolan grades supported by tight supplies GENEVA, July 19 Nigeria lowered its official selling prices (OSP) for its key Qua Iboe and Bonny Light grades by 50 cents for August to dated plus $1.15 a barrel but traders said this was unlikely to accelerate spot sales. Nigerian grades have been selling more slowly than usual in recent months due partly to lacklustre demand from U.S. refiners and at least ten cargoes are unsold from the August programme, traders said. Some Bonny Light Nigerian oil was heard offered in the U.S. Gulf this week at around dated plus $3-$3.50 a barrel, traders said. Angolan offers remained firm on Thursday after rising the previous session after shipping lists showed that the export programme for September would be the lowest in 15 months. "Lower volumes should lend some support," said a West African oil trader. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.00 to dated plus $1.50 a barrel. * OSPs: Nine of the country's 26 listed grades were set at discounts to dated Brent including Usan, Akpo and Agbami, the list showed. * Nigerian OSPs for these grades have fallen by more than $1 since May. ANGOLA * Traders said that around 13 cargoes of Angolan crude were sold into term contracts in the past two sessions. One Hungo grade cargo was sold in the previous session although the details were unclear. * Sonangol offers for September-loading cargoes were unchanged from Wednesday. * They were as follows: - Cabinda, offered at dated plus 90 cents - Nemba, offered at dated minus $1.10 - Hungo, offered at dated minus $1.70 - Kissanje, offered at dated minus 10 cents - Kuito, offered at dated minus $2.50 - Girassol, offered at dated plus $1.00 - Dalia, offered at dated minus 20 cents - Pazflor, offered at dated minus 30 cents - Plutonio, offered at dated minus $1.00 - Saxi, offered at dated plus 10 cents * A preliminary loading schedule showed on Tuesday that exports in September are set to fall by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the lowest since June 2011, partly due to field maintenance. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)