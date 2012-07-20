* Bonny loadings to fall to 140,000 bpd in Sept * Stronger European refinery runs support GENEVA, July 20 Nigeria will load lower volumes of its Bonny Light crude oil in September, a provisional loading programme showed, which could boost differentials for the grade. Spot trade was slow on Friday, with traders focused on gathering Nigerian loading programmes. Bonny will load 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September compared with 200,000 bpd initially planned for the August programme. More cargoes were then added to the programme, leading to a slump in the grade relative to the other main benchmark grade Qua Iboe. In another sign that could be bullish for West African grades, European oil refiners increased production in June to take advantage of better margins and cheap oil feedstock. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.00 and dated plus $1.50 a barrel. * Bonny: Set to load five cargoes or a total of 4.2 million barrels, a provisional list showed. * Forcados: Provisional lists showed that September volumes will fall to 172,000 barrels per day from 224,000 barrels per day in August. ANGOLA * September offers have firmed versus August after shipping lists showed that crude oil exports are set to fall to the lowest level since June 2011. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)