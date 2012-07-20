* Bonny loadings to fall to 140,000 bpd in Sept
* Stronger European refinery runs support
GENEVA, July 20 Nigeria will load lower volumes
of its Bonny Light crude oil in September, a provisional loading
programme showed, which could boost differentials for the grade.
Spot trade was slow on Friday, with traders focused on
gathering Nigerian loading programmes.
Bonny will load 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September
compared with 200,000 bpd initially planned for the August
programme. More cargoes were then added to the programme,
leading to a slump in the grade relative to the other main
benchmark grade Qua Iboe.
In another sign that could be bullish for West African
grades, European oil refiners increased production in June to
take advantage of better margins and cheap oil feedstock.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.00
and dated plus $1.50 a barrel.
* Bonny: Set to load five cargoes or a total of 4.2 million
barrels, a provisional list showed.
* Forcados: Provisional lists showed that September volumes
will fall to 172,000 barrels per day from 224,000 barrels per
day in August.
ANGOLA
* September offers have firmed versus August after shipping
lists showed that crude oil exports are set to fall to the
lowest level since June 2011.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy
crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading
Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers
are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)