* Nigerian exports fall in September * Total lifts force majeure on Girassol GENEVA, July 23 Nigerian crude oil differentials were supported by an expected fall in exports to an 11-month low in September while traders reported strong demand for Angolan grades. Nigeria is set to load around 1.81 million barrels per day of crude oil in September which is the lowest level since last October. This programme excludes Oso Condensate and Akpo. Traders said they expected the lower exports to help support Nigerian differentials which fell to more than two-year lows earlier this month. "Angolan grades are going fairly briskly," said one trader, citing better demand from European refiners and lower west African exports. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Valued by traders at between dated plus $1.00 and dated plus $1.50 a barrel. This grade will load 10 cargoes in September compared to 11 or 12 in a typical month. * Usan: Will load four cargoes compared to five in August. Output from this grade began in February. ANGOLA * Girassol: Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said on Monday. * Still, the production glitch is expected to disrupt loadings for August and September, traders said. A new loading programme is due to be published in the next few days and traders are expecting delays of 2-3 days. * The grade was last heard offered at dated plus 90 cents. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)