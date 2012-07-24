GENEVA, July 24 Nigerian crude oil differentials
firmed on Tuesday due to lower-than-expected supplies for some
grades such as Qua Iboe and Usan and a pick-up in demand from
refiners.
European refining margins have firmed due to healthy demand
from German consumers and plant outages in Britain and
Switzerland.
Nigeria's oil loadings for September are also expected to be
around 11-month lows due to a fall in the number of cargoes for
key grades like Qua Iboe and Forcados.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Valued by traders slightly higher at between
dated plus $1.20 and dated plus $1.50 a barrel after offers
appeared at the high end of the range. This grade will load 10
cargoes in September compared to 11 or 12 in a typical month.
* Usan: Shipments of Total's oil grade will be delayed by
around 10 days in August due to lower output, trade sources said
on Tuesday. Traders said they expected loadings
to return to normal in September.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that only around a third of Angola's 49
cargoes scheduled to load in September remained.
* Girassol: Total has lifted a force majeure on its loadings
of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem
last week, trade sources said on Monday.
* Sonangol is expected to release a new loading programme
for this grade later this week.
TENDERS
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. issued a tender to buy
crude including Nigerian and West African grades for loading
Sept. 1-15, a copy of the tender document showed. Price offers
are due by July 24 and offers remain valid until July 25.
