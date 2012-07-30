* IOC tender result supports Nigerian market * Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $1.40-$1.50 * Around 10 Angolan Sept cargoes left LONDON, July 30 Nigerian crude oil differentials found support from Asian demand, traders said on Monday, while the number of unsold Angolan cargoes steadily dwindled. Indian Oil Corp. bought four Nigerian cargoes in its most recent import tender, including three September-loading Qua Iboe cargoes, traders said - almost a third of the month's relatively small Qua export programme. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: September Qua Iboe was valued at around dated plus $1.40 to $1.50, traders said, up from Friday. Pre-IOC tender, offers were coming from dated plus $1.60. No revised offer level was heard on Monday. ANGOLA * About 10 of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September were still thought to be available. * These included two or three Nemba cargoes, four of Girassol and around one each of Dalia and Pazflor. * Girassol: Unipec bought one of September's cargoes last week. Most recently the grade was offered at dated plus 50 cents, down from figures heard last week. * Angola dropped a cargo of Girassol from the programme following a production problem that prompted operator Total to declare a force majeure, which has now been lifted. TENDERS * State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender last week, traders said on Monday. It is buying three cargoes of Qua Iboe and one of Forcados. Trafigura is supplying the Forcados and one of the Qua cargoes, and Exxon is selling the other two Qua shipments, a trader said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)