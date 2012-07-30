* IOC tender result supports Nigerian market
* Nigerian Qua valued at dated plus $1.40-$1.50
* Around 10 Angolan Sept cargoes left
LONDON, July 30 Nigerian crude oil differentials
found support from Asian demand, traders said on Monday, while
the number of unsold Angolan cargoes steadily dwindled.
Indian Oil Corp. bought four Nigerian cargoes in its most
recent import tender, including three September-loading Qua Iboe
cargoes, traders said - almost a third of the month's relatively
small Qua export programme.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: September Qua Iboe was valued at around dated
plus $1.40 to $1.50, traders said, up from Friday. Pre-IOC
tender, offers were coming from dated plus $1.60. No revised
offer level was heard on Monday.
ANGOLA
* About 10 of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in
September were still thought to be available.
* These included two or three Nemba cargoes, four of
Girassol and around one each of Dalia and Pazflor.
* Girassol: Unipec bought one of September's cargoes last
week. Most recently the grade was offered at dated plus 50
cents, down from figures heard last week.
* Angola dropped a cargo of Girassol from the programme
following a production problem that prompted operator Total
to declare a force majeure, which has now been lifted.
TENDERS
* State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) bought four
cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender
last week, traders said on Monday.
It is buying three cargoes of Qua Iboe and one of Forcados.
Trafigura is supplying the Forcados and one of the Qua cargoes,
and Exxon is selling the other two Qua shipments, a trader said.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)