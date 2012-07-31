* Nigerian Qua steady at dated plus $1.40-$1.50 * Steady Asian demand with new Indian tender announced * 8-10 Angolan September cargoes still available LONDON, July 31 Asian demand kept Nigerian crude oil differentials well supported on Tuesday as another Indian buying tender, which could absorb four to six more light, sweet cargoes, was announced. State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has tendered to buy crude for lifting in October, which could be met with late September barrels, tender documents said. IOC last week bought four Nigerian cargoes, including three September-loading Qua Iboe stems, almost a third of the month's Qua export programme. The September loading programmes for both Nigerian and Angolan crude exports are relatively small, putting extra pressure on differentials, traders said. "We are back to 'business as usual' after several months of much weaker demand," said a trader with a large U.S. refiner. "U.S. Gulf buyers have appeared, and several new Asian tenders are appearing." NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.40 to $1.50 for September, and at least one spot deal was done in that range at the end of last week, traders said. Sahara was reported to have sold its Sept. 14-15 Qua Iboe cargo to Conoco at close to dated Brent plus $1.50. ANGOLA * Around eight to 10 of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September were reported still available. * Girassol: three cargoes still for sale, traders said, with indications at around dated Brent plus 20 cents but bids closer to dated flat. Before last month's force majeure, talk had put the grade closer to dated Brent plus 50 cents. * Nemba: under heavy pressure with two to three cargoes available and offers close to dated Brent minus 50 cents but bids much lower, close to dated minus $1. * Pazflor: two still available for September, traders said.. TENDERS * IOC bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender last week. IOC bought three cargoes of Qua Iboe and one of Forcados. Trafigura will supply the Forcados and one of the Qua Iboe cargoes, and Exxon is selling the other two Qua Iboe shipments, traders said. * IOC has also issued another tender for light, sweet crude oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender must be made by Aug. 3, price offers by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on Aug. 7, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)