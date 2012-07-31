* Nigerian Qua steady at dated plus $1.40-$1.50
* Steady Asian demand with new Indian tender announced
* 8-10 Angolan September cargoes still available
LONDON, July 31 Asian demand kept Nigerian crude
oil differentials well supported on Tuesday as another Indian
buying tender, which could absorb four to six more light, sweet
cargoes, was announced.
State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has tendered to
buy crude for lifting in October, which could be met with late
September barrels, tender documents said.
IOC last week bought four Nigerian cargoes, including three
September-loading Qua Iboe stems, almost a third of the month's
Qua export programme.
The September loading programmes for both Nigerian and
Angolan crude exports are relatively small, putting extra
pressure on differentials, traders said.
"We are back to 'business as usual' after several months of
much weaker demand," said a trader with a large U.S. refiner.
"U.S. Gulf buyers have appeared, and several new Asian tenders
are appearing."
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.40 to $1.50
for September, and at least one spot deal was done in that range
at the end of last week, traders said. Sahara was reported to
have sold its Sept. 14-15 Qua Iboe cargo to Conoco at close to
dated Brent plus $1.50.
ANGOLA
* Around eight to 10 of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to
load in September were reported still available.
* Girassol: three cargoes still for sale, traders said, with
indications at around dated Brent plus 20 cents but bids closer
to dated flat. Before last month's force majeure, talk had put
the grade closer to dated Brent plus 50 cents.
* Nemba: under heavy pressure with two to three cargoes
available and offers close to dated Brent minus 50 cents but
bids much lower, close to dated minus $1.
* Pazflor: two still available for September, traders said..
TENDERS
* IOC bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in
September in its tender last week. IOC bought three cargoes of
Qua Iboe and one of Forcados. Trafigura will supply the Forcados
and one of the Qua Iboe cargoes, and Exxon is selling the other
two Qua Iboe shipments, traders said.
* IOC has also issued another tender for light, sweet crude
oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels
may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender must be made by
Aug. 3, price offers by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on
Aug. 7, traders said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)