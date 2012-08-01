* Nigerian Qua Iboe stronger at dated plus $1.50-$1.60
* Indian buying tender keeps prices supported
* Six Angolan September cargoes still available
LONDON, Aug 1 Nigerian crude oil differentials
pushed slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by an Indian
buying tender, which could absorb four to six more light, sweet
cargoes.
State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has tendered to
buy crude for lifting in October, which could be met with late
September barrels, tender documents said.
This was seen as helping to underpin differentials, which
crept up around 10 cents from the previous day.
IOC last week bought four Nigerian cargoes, including three
September-loading Qua Iboe stems, almost a third of the month's
Qua export programme.
The September loading programmes for both Nigerian and
Angolan crude exports are relatively small, putting extra
pressure on differentials, traders said.
Traders said demand was slightly stronger as new Asian
tenders combined with U.S. gulf buyers in the market.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.50 to $1.60
for September, up around 10 cents per barrel, with at least one
spot deal was done at just below this range at the end of last
week, traders said. Sahara was reported to have sold its Sept.
14-15 Qua Iboe cargo to Conoco at close to dated Brent plus
$1.50.
ANGOLA
* Only around six of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load
in September were reported still available.
* Girassol: one cargo still for sale, traders said, with
indications at around dated Brent plus 50 cents.
* Nemba: under heavy pressure three cargoes available, with
bids to dated Brent minus $1.50, a trader said.
* Pazflor: one still available for September, at around
dated Brent minus 50 cents, traders said.
TENDERS
* IOC bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in
October in its tender last week. IOC bought three cargoes of Qua
Iboe and one of Forcados. Trafigura will supply the Forcados and
one of the Qua Iboe cargoes, and Exxon is selling the other two
Qua Iboe shipments, traders said.
* IOC has also issued another tender for light, sweet crude
oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels
may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender must be made by
Aug. 3, price offers by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on
Aug. 7, traders said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Christopher Johnson)