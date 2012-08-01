* Nigerian Qua Iboe stronger at dated plus $1.50-$1.60 * Indian buying tender keeps prices supported * Six Angolan September cargoes still available LONDON, Aug 1 Nigerian crude oil differentials pushed slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by an Indian buying tender, which could absorb four to six more light, sweet cargoes. State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has tendered to buy crude for lifting in October, which could be met with late September barrels, tender documents said. This was seen as helping to underpin differentials, which crept up around 10 cents from the previous day. IOC last week bought four Nigerian cargoes, including three September-loading Qua Iboe stems, almost a third of the month's Qua export programme. The September loading programmes for both Nigerian and Angolan crude exports are relatively small, putting extra pressure on differentials, traders said. Traders said demand was slightly stronger as new Asian tenders combined with U.S. gulf buyers in the market. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.50 to $1.60 for September, up around 10 cents per barrel, with at least one spot deal was done at just below this range at the end of last week, traders said. Sahara was reported to have sold its Sept. 14-15 Qua Iboe cargo to Conoco at close to dated Brent plus $1.50. ANGOLA * Only around six of Angola's 49 cargoes scheduled to load in September were reported still available. * Girassol: one cargo still for sale, traders said, with indications at around dated Brent plus 50 cents. * Nemba: under heavy pressure three cargoes available, with bids to dated Brent minus $1.50, a trader said. * Pazflor: one still available for September, at around dated Brent minus 50 cents, traders said. TENDERS * IOC bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in October in its tender last week. IOC bought three cargoes of Qua Iboe and one of Forcados. Trafigura will supply the Forcados and one of the Qua Iboe cargoes, and Exxon is selling the other two Qua Iboe shipments, traders said. * IOC has also issued another tender for light, sweet crude oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender must be made by Aug. 3, price offers by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on Aug. 7, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Christopher Johnson)