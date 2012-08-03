* Nigerian Qua Iboe holds firm around dated Brent plus $1.50 * Indian buying tender keeps light, sweet grades supported * Almost all Angolan cargoes for September reported placed LONDON, Aug 3 West African crude oil prices were stable on Friday with an increasingly limited number of September cargoes facing steady demand from both eastern and western buyers. India's largest refiner, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has a buying tender open that is likely to take around 4 million barrels of light, sweet crude for loading at the end of September or in the first half of October. This has underpinned differentials for suitable Nigerian crudes such as benchmark Qua Iboe, and helped push up levels by around 20 cents this week. "Cargoes are being held back for Monday's (IOC) tender," said one trader at a large European refiner. "They will probably take four cargoes, but it could even be slightly more." NIGERIA * More than 15 of the 62 Nigerian crude oil cargoes due to lift in September werre reported unplaced, including several of the marker grades Qua Iboe, Bonny Light and Agbami. * Qua Iboe: valued at around dated Brent plus $1.50 for September, traders said, with two or three cargoes said sold at around this level over the last 10 days. ANGOLA * Almost all of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled to load in September were reported sold. * Girassol: one cargo still unplaced, with selling indications at around dated Brent plus 50 cents, but potential buyers around 20 cents lower. * Nemba: one cargo reported indicated as low as dated Brent minus $1.00, but potential bids even lower, closer to minus $1.50. TENDERS * Indian Oil Corp. has open a tender for light, sweet crude oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender were submitted by Friday, with price offers due by Aug. 6 and an award should be made on Aug. 7, traders said. * The Indian refiner had bought four cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender last week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)