* Nigerian Qua Iboe stronger with offers up to dated +$1.80
* Two Indian buying tenders supporting light, sweet grades
* All but 1-2 Angolan cargoes for September said placed
LONDON, Aug 6 Nigerian crude oil differentials
strengthened on Monday as tight supplies of light, sweet grades
combined with fairly strong demand into Asia and from western
refiners.
Only 10 cargoes of benchmark Qua Iboe crude are due to load
in September in Nigeria's total programme of 62 cargoes loading
an average of 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd). This compares
with 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe in August in a programme of 74
cargoes loading 2.03 million bpd.
Asian demand has steadied over the last few weeks, and
purchase tenders by Indian refiners have been steady. Two large
tenders for light, sweet crudes were open on Monday and were
expected to take up to half a dozen cargoes of Nigerian grades.
"The market is definitely stronger," said a trader with a
large oil company that tends to be a net buyer of West African
crude cargoes.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: stem holders have raised asking levels to around
dated Brent plus $1.80 and have been finding buying interest
around dated plus $1.50 to plus $1.60, traders said. Mercuria
and Vitol were both said to be holding end-September cargoes of
Qua Iboe, and up to three Sept. 1-15 cargoes were said to have
been set aside for Indian tenders.
* Bonny Light: Two Bonny Light stems for September loading
were reported to be available, one from Sahara, with values
assessed at a little over dated Brent plus $1, possibly as high
as dated plus $1.20. This has pushed the differential between
Qua Iboe and Bonny Light to around 50-60 cents per barrel, one
of the widest ranges seen for years, partly as a result of
varying quality with Bonny Light, traders said.
"Bonny loadings are unstable and unreliable and the quality
also can't be relied on," said a potential buyer of the grade.
ANGOLA
* Almost all of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled to
load in September were reported sold.
* Nemba: one cargo reported indicated as low as dated Brent
minus $1.50 - a full 50 cents per barrel below previous offer
levels. No sign of potential bids even at this lower level.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp. has open a tender for light, sweet crude
oil grades loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels
may also be sold. Grade offers for the tender were submitted by
Friday, with price offers due by Aug. 6 and an award should be
made on Aug. 7, traders said. The Indian refiner had bought four
cargoes of Nigerian crude for loading in September in its tender
last week.
* Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has
issued a fresh tender to buy crudes for September lifting,
traders said with initial grade offers due to by Aug. 7.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Jane Baird)