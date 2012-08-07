* Nigerian Qua Iboe steadies at dated +$1.50 to +$1.80
* IOC tenders supporting light, sweet Nigerian grades
* HPCL buying tender cancelled, traders say
* All Angolan September cargoes now have homes
LONDON, Aug 7 Nigerian crude oil differentials
steadied on Tuesday with all eyes on a major buying tender due
to be awarded by India's largest state-controlled refiner, which
was likely to set a marker for benchmark crude Qua Iboe.
India's IOC was expected to announce the result of a tender
for light, sweet crudes for lifting at the end of September and
early October and could take up to four West African cargoes.
The September loading programme for Nigerian crudes is
already unusually light with only 10 cargoes of Qua Iboe due to
load in Nigeria's total of 62 cargoes loading 1.84 million
barrels per day (bpd). This compares with 12 cargoes of Qua Iboe
in August in a programme of 74 cargoes loading 2.03 million bpd.
Meanwhile, all of the Angolan programme for September
loading is now reported to be placed with end-users or absorbed
into equity-holders' refining systems.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: offers again assessed around dated Brent plus
$1.80 with potential interest around dated plus $1.50 to $1.60.
Mercuria and Vitol were both said to be holding end-September
cargoes of Qua Iboe, and up to three Sept. 1-15 cargoes were
said to have been set aside for Indian tenders.
* Bonny Light: Heavily discounted below Qua Iboe based on
unreliability and quality variations; two Bonny Light stems for
September loading were reported available, one from Sahara, with
values around dated Brent plus $1.10.
ANGOLA
* All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September
reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems.
* Nemba: one cargo said offered at dated Brent minus $1.30,
with potential bids closer to minus $1.50 to minus $1.60.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp. was expected to announce later on Tuesday
an award for a buying tender for light, sweet crude oil grades
loading Oct. 1-15, into which late September barrels may also be
sold. The Indian refiner had bought four cargoes of Nigerian
crude for loading in September in its tender last week.
* Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) has
cancelled a tender to buy crudes for September lifting, traders
said.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)