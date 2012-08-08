GENEVA, Aug 8 Nigerian differentials
strengthened on Wednesday on the back of strong demand from
India and limited supplies of light, sweet oil grades from the
North Sea.
India's Oil Corporation (IOC) agreed to buy four cargoes of
West African crude oil, including three Nigerian cargoes, oil
traders said. Only a few cargoes from the original September
loading programme of 62 tankers are still unsold, they added.
"Increased Indian demand has helped as well as North Sea
tightness," said a trader in reference to the stronger
differentials on Nigerian grades.
The flows of the four grades used to determine the Brent
contract will fall to a record low of 720,000 barrels per day in
September, shipping lists showed.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: offers again assessed around dated Brent plus
$1.80, with potential interest around dated plus $1.50 to $1.70,
traders said. Vitol was heard to have either one or two cargoes
available for late September loading.
* Bonny Light: Traders said that volumes for the September
programme have not changed since the lifting of Shell's force
majeure in late July. The grade is due to load five cargoes in
September, the programme showed.
ANGOLA
* All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in September
were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders' systems.
Loading programmes for October are not due until late next week.
TENDERS
* Indian Oil Corp. bought three cargoes of Nigerian oil and
one cargo of Angolan crude as part of a light, sweet crude oil
tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said.
* Shell will supply a cargo of Qua Iboe and EA grades, while
Chevron will supply a Girassol and an Agbami cargo, traders
said. These could be taken from the late September loading
programme, traders said.
* Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum has cancelled
a tender to buy crudes for September lifting, traders said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird)