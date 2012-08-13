GENEVA, Aug 13 Nigerian oil differentials were
buoyant at the start of the week due to strong demand from Asian
buyers via a series of tenders and to a shortage of supplies
left for September.
Spot trade was subdued as traders mulled offers. India's
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has two tenders
open to buy crude oil for loading in late September and early
October, traders said.
Five to eight Nigerian cargoes were left for September
loading, indicating that supplies will probably be sold out
before the October programme is released, traders said.
"There's not many cargoes left," said a West African trader.
Lower North Sea crude oil flows due to maintenance work on
the Buzzard field have also helped boost demand for West African
grades, traders said.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: heard offered at around dated plus $1.80 a
barrel.
* Bonny: One of the only remaining grades from the September
loading programme, traders said. Shell lifted a force majeure on
this grade in late July, but unreliable supplies in recent
months may have deterred buyers.
OTHER GRADES
* Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in
September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders'
systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late
next week.
TENDERS
* India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd re-issued a
tender to buy crudes for September loading after cancelling it
earlier this week, traders said. Part one of the tender will
close on Friday. Part 1 closed on Friday and Part 2 closes on
Monday.
* MRPL is seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for
Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)