GENEVA, Aug 14 Strong demand for light, sweet
crude from India and the Mediterranean lent support on Tuesday
to Nigerian grades, which were mostly sold out through to the
end of September, traders said.
Spot trade was light, with traders waiting for the results
of several outstanding Indian tenders to buy. Indian refiners
have already bought at least eight cargoes of West African crude
for September loading, traders said.
France's strategic oil stocks agency bought 2.1 million
barrels of Saharan Blend crude for September delivery, its
operating arm SAGESS said on Tuesday, reducing supplies of sweet
crudes in the Mediterranean.
In another sign that global supplies of light, sweet grades
will shrink, Libya's largest refinery Ras Lanuf is due to
restart after months of delays, according to a senior source at
the Libyan National Oil Corporation.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: traders said that all cargoes of the benchmark
grade were sold out for September. Vitol sold its last Qua Iboe
to BP, a trader said, although this could not be confirmed.
* Traders assessed Qua at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel.
* Bonny: Two cargoes of this grade were still thought to
remain unsold for September loading.
OTHER GRADES
* Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in
September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders'
systems. Loading programmes for October are not due until late
next week.
TENDERS
* Traders awaited on Tuesday the result of a tender from
state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. Part one of the tender
closed on Friday, and part two on Monday.
* MRPL was seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for
Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)