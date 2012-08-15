LONDON, Aug 15 Nigerian and Angolan spot crude
oil differentials were steady on Wednesday with almost all
cargoes of key grades for loading in September placed by equity
holders with end-consumers.
A rebound in demand for light, sweet crude from
Mediterranean refiners has lent support to Nigerian grades this
month and two Indian buying tenders were due to be awarded
shortly, adding extra support to the market.
Both HPCL and MRPL (see below) could take Nigerian crude for
loading end-September/early October.
The market awaited new export schedules for October due out
over the next week.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: assessed at around dated plus $1.60 a barrel.
Traders said all cargoes of the benchmark Nigerian grade were
sold out for September. Vitol was reported to have sold its last
Qua Iboe to BP.
* Bonny Light: assessed around 40-50 cents below Qua Iboe
based on unreliability of the grade's quality and loading dates.
Two cargoes said to be unsold for September loading.
OTHER GRADES
* Angola: All of the 49 Angolan crude cargoes scheduled in
September were reported sold or taken home to stem-holders'
systems. Loading programmes for October are due late next week.
TENDERS
* Traders awaited the result of a tender from India's
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd. Part one of the tender closed on
Friday, and part two on Monday.
* MRPL was seeking two cargoes of 600,000 barrels each for
Sept. 15-30 and Oct. 1-15 loading, traders said.
DATABASE
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Nina Chestney)