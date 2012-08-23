GENEVA, Aug 23 Nigerian crude oil differentials
were unchanged on Thursday as traders bet that strong Indian
demand for West African grades would help offset rising
supplies.
There were further signs of Asian buying on Thursday and
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) bought 1.9 million barrels
of Nigerian crude for loading in the first half of October, one
cargo less than the previous month, traders said.
Nigerian crude oil supplies are due to rise to around 2.05
million bpd in October from an 11-month low of 1.81 million bpd
seen for September, a provisional loading programme showed.
Exports from Angola are also set to rise in October by
around 100,000 barrels per day.
NIGERIA
* Bonny Light: One of the nine October cargoes has been sold
to BPCL via tender, traders said.
* Ebok: One cargo of this grade is due to load in October,
although the size was unclear.
ANGOLA
* Traders said that traded Angolan levels have so far been
on a par with September levels Angolan offers against dated
Brent, despite higher supplies.
* Levels were seen at: Cabinda +95, Nemba -60, Hungo -140,
Kuito -250, Girassol +100, Dalia/pazflor/ flat, Saxi +30,
Palanca +190, Gimboa +20.
TENDERS
* India's BPCL bought a Bonny Light from Shell and an Akpo
cargo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the first
half of October, traders said.
* MRPL issued a tender for a 600,000 barrels size cargo for
loading during October 1-15, a document showed. It will close on
August 23, with offers valid until Aug. 27.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Simon Falush
and Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)