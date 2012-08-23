GENEVA, Aug 23 Nigerian crude oil differentials were unchanged on Thursday as traders bet that strong Indian demand for West African grades would help offset rising supplies. There were further signs of Asian buying on Thursday and India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) bought 1.9 million barrels of Nigerian crude for loading in the first half of October, one cargo less than the previous month, traders said. Nigerian crude oil supplies are due to rise to around 2.05 million bpd in October from an 11-month low of 1.81 million bpd seen for September, a provisional loading programme showed. Exports from Angola are also set to rise in October by around 100,000 barrels per day. NIGERIA * Bonny Light: One of the nine October cargoes has been sold to BPCL via tender, traders said. * Ebok: One cargo of this grade is due to load in October, although the size was unclear. ANGOLA * Traders said that traded Angolan levels have so far been on a par with September levels Angolan offers against dated Brent, despite higher supplies. * Levels were seen at: Cabinda +95, Nemba -60, Hungo -140, Kuito -250, Girassol +100, Dalia/pazflor/ flat, Saxi +30, Palanca +190, Gimboa +20. TENDERS * India's BPCL bought a Bonny Light from Shell and an Akpo cargo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the first half of October, traders said. * MRPL issued a tender for a 600,000 barrels size cargo for loading during October 1-15, a document showed. It will close on August 23, with offers valid until Aug. 27. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Christopher Johnson; Editing by Anthony Barker)