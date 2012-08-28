GENEVA, Aug 28 Nigerian grades were offered higher on Tuesday due to signs of strong Asian demand while Angolan differentials for October cargoes held above levels for the previous month. Nigerian benchmark grades Qua Iboe and Bonny Light for October were both offered above dated plus $2 a barrel and higher than the previous month due partly to demand from Asian buyers via tender. Traders said only nine of Sonangol's cargoes offered from a total of 27 cargoes remained unsold. "Offers have been quite strong for Angola and levels have sold above September," said a West African crude trader. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe/Bonny Light: These grades were offered at premiums of $2.40 a barrel to dated Brent, traders said. They were assessed lower at around dated plus $2 a barrel. * Values for September cargoes had traded around dated plus $1.60-$1.80. * The end of force majeure on Bonny Light and signs of growing supply reliability of this grade has reduced its discount to Qua Iboe, traders said. ANGOLA * Girassol: Heard offered at dated plus 75 cents. * Traders said Unipec bought 3-4 spot cargoes of Angolan crude on Tuesday although the grades and prices were not immediately available. TENDERS * CPC awarded four Angolan cargoes into its tender for loading in October, traders said. These were three Cabindas and a Palanca, they said. * India's BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and that of Akpo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the first half of October, traders said. * MRPL issued a tender for a 600,000 barrel cargo for loading Oct. 1-15, a document showed. It will close on Aug. 23, with offers valid until Aug. 27. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)