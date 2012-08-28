GENEVA, Aug 28 Nigerian grades were offered
higher on Tuesday due to signs of strong Asian demand while
Angolan differentials for October cargoes held above levels for
the previous month.
Nigerian benchmark grades Qua Iboe and Bonny Light for
October were both offered above dated plus $2 a barrel and
higher than the previous month due partly to demand from Asian
buyers via tender.
Traders said only nine of Sonangol's cargoes offered from a
total of 27 cargoes remained unsold.
"Offers have been quite strong for Angola and levels have
sold above September," said a West African crude trader.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe/Bonny Light: These grades were offered at
premiums of $2.40 a barrel to dated Brent, traders said. They
were assessed lower at around dated plus $2 a barrel.
* Values for September cargoes had traded around dated plus
$1.60-$1.80.
* The end of force majeure on Bonny Light and signs of
growing supply reliability of this grade has reduced its
discount to Qua Iboe, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Girassol: Heard offered at dated plus 75 cents.
* Traders said Unipec bought 3-4 spot cargoes of Angolan
crude on Tuesday although the grades and prices were not
immediately available.
TENDERS
* CPC awarded four Angolan cargoes into its tender for
loading in October, traders said. These were three Cabindas and
a Palanca, they said.
* India's BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and
that of Akpo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the
first half of October, traders said.
* MRPL issued a tender for a 600,000 barrel cargo for
loading Oct. 1-15, a document showed. It will close on Aug. 23,
with offers valid until Aug. 27.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)