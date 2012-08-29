GENEVA, Aug 29 Key Nigerian grades were supported near dated plus $2 a barrel on Wednesday as Asian buying via tenders remained strong, offsetting a dearth of U.S. demand. Qua Iboe and Bonny Light cargoes were offered as high as dated plus $2 a barrel in the spot market, although traders assessed the actual level as up to 50 cents below. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) bought a cargo of Qua Iboe, traders said, although this could not immediately be confirmed. India's Oil Corp (IOC) also bought West African cargoes via tender, traders said. Demand from U.S. buyers has been weak in recent months and may be sapped further by refinery outages in the U.S. Gulf due to Hurricane Isaac. Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was shut down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Department said. ANGOLA * Girassol: An extra Girassol cargo was added to the original October loading programme, traders said. This was allocated to Total and brought the total number of Girassol cargoes to nine. * Angola was originally due to export 1.67 million barrels per day of crude oil in October. The added cargo would in theory cause export volumes to rise to 1.71 million bpd. NIGERIA * Qua: Offered at dated plus $2.50 a barrel. TENDERS * MRPL bought a cargo of Qua from Exxon via Glencore for its tender for loading Oct. 1-15, traders said. This could not immediately be confirmed with the parties involved. * IOC also bought two cargoes for loading in the first half of October for its tender, traders said. These were a Bonny Light cargo and a Girassol cargo, they added. * India's BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny Light from Shell and that of Akpo from Vitol as part of its tender for loading in the first half of October, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)