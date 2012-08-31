LONDON, Aug 31 A large overhang of West African
cargoes for loading in October increased the pressure on
differentials for light, sweet crude oil from Nigeria and Angola
on Friday, despite several Asian tenders that could absorb some
barrels.
Around 40 of the 72 Nigerian crude cargoes due to be
exported in October were still unplaced, traders said, and up to
18 of the 55 Angolan cargoes for October were also unsold.
"It is not yet critical, but there is no shortage of West
African crude," said a trader with a large Western refiner. "We
see perhaps twice as many cargoes on offer now than we would
expect at this time of the month. Angolan usually goes quickly."
"Oct. cargoes are moving steadily but slowly," said another.
The situation is most acute for light, sweet crudes as the
traditional U.S. customers for these grades are buying less due
to rising domestic U.S. production and Hurricane Isaac also
closed most U.S. Gulf refiners, removing any marginal buying.
Heavy, sour crudes are in more demand due to the embargo on
Iranian oil. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
(MRPL), Iran's key Indian oil client, is seeking 1.2 million
barrels of high sulphur crude for lifting at the end of October
and in early November, largely to replace imports from Iran.
Three crude oil buying tenders - two Indian and one
Indonesian - for oil arriving in October and November could
support light, sweet grades if they are all filled by West
African barrels, traders said.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Six of the 12 Qua Iboe cargoes loading in
October were still unsold by equity holders, traders said, and
some of the remaining cargoes are being held for possible
delivery into India. Trafigura sold two cargoes to Shell,
traders said, while Exxon was reported to have placed two
cargoes and Glencore and a Nigerian trader were both reported to
have committed stems. Qua Iboe was said to have been last sold
fob at around dated Brent plus $2.00 and at closer to the
equivalent of dated plus $2.20 into tenders. Current spot values
were at or below dated plus $2.00, one trader said, though
another assessed differentials around 20 cents above that level.
* Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 30-40 cents below
Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality.
* Agbami: The ultra-light grade was reported sold as low as
dated Brent minus $2.00 in early August but has recovered a
little since then and is now assessed closer to dated minus
$1.00, traders said. But the grade, usually prized for its high
content of naphtha and gasoline, is still under unusual pressure
and is trading at around a $3.00 discount below Qua Iboe.
ANGOLA
* With up to 18 of the 55 October cargoes still seeking
homes, traders reported multiple offers of Pazflor (x3), Dalia
(x3), Girassol (x2), Cabinda (x2), Nemba (x2), plus single
cargoes of Plutonio, Saxi, Palanca, Kuito, Kissanje.
* Girassol: Assessed around dated Brent plus 50 cents. Nine
cargoes will load in October following the addition of an extra
cargo allocated to Total.
* Nemba: Another light, sweet crude grade to come under
pressure and assessed close to dated Brent minus $1.50, with few
obvious takers at that level.
* Kissanje: The remaining October cargo was worth around
dated Brent minus 20 cents, traders said.
TENDERS
* Indian state-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp
(HPCL) bought via tender for Oct. 16-21 at least one cargo of
Qua Iboe at an undisclosed price from Vitol, traders said. HPCL
may also have bought a cargo of Oman crude from Itochu. Neither
award was confirmed and full details were awaited.
* A tender to buy light, sweet crude oil by India's Bharat
Petroleum Corp (BPCL) closed on Thursday and was expected to be
met by Nigerian crude, traders said, but award details were not
immediately forthcoming. Last week, BPCL bought a cargo of Bonny
Light from Shell and a cargo of Akpo from Vitol, both for
loading in the first half of October.
* A tender to buy light, sweet crude for November arrival by
Indonesian state oil company Pertamina via its Singapore-based
marketing arm Petral closed on Friday. Traders said Petral was
likely to take Nigerian barrels, but no details of an award were
yet available.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)