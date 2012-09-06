* Nigerian Qua Iboe differentials down 5-10 cents * Surplus of light sweet Nigerian grades * Cargoes moving slowly but significant overhang * Up to a third of October export cargoes unsold LONDON, Sept 6 West African crude oil differentials slipped a little further on Thursday with unsold cargoes of Nigerian and Angolan grades depressing prices. Up to a third of the 127 cargoes due to load from the two major African exporters in October were still looking for homes with light, sweet grades facing most pressure, traders said. Export programmes for November will be released in around two weeks' time and cargoes for loading in early and mid-October are already under heavy pressure. "At this rate, there will be a fair number of unsold Nigerian cargoes left by the time the next schedules appear," said a West African trader with an independent house. NIGERIA * Half a dozen Nigerian cargoes were reported placed since Tuesday, leaving 25-30 cargoes loading in October still looking for buyers. * Qua Iboe: Six of the 12 Qua Iboe cargoes due to load in October were still reported available, two or three of which were being held back for possible sale into India via tender. Selling indications eased around 10 cents per barrel to about dated Brent plus $2.10, traders said, but this was still too rich for buyers, pegged around 30 cents lower. Exxon was said to have four cargoes still available for sale, while Vitol was also said to be a buyer. * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of about 30 cents to Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality. * Agbami: With the October cargoes committed, levels were assessed slightly higher, but still at a discount of around dated Brent minus 80 cents. ANGOLA * A total of 10 of 55 cargoes for October remained unsold, comprising two Dalia, two Girassol, two Cabinda, plus one each of Plutonio, Saxi, Palanca and a Kissanje. * Kuito: Sonangol sold its last Kuito to Unipec at an undisclosed price. The Angolan state oil company was said to have offered Kuito at around dated Brent minus $2.80 with buyers at least 50 cents lower. * Dalia: Sonangol was reported to have sold a Dalia cargo to Shell at close to dated Brent minus 70 cents. * Pazflor: Sonangol also sold its last Pazflor to Shell, traders said, probably at close to dated Brent minus $1.00. TENDERS * State-owned Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for November loading, traders said. Grade and price offers should be submitted by Wednesday and Thursday respectively. An award is expected on Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by William Hardy)