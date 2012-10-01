* Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2.30-$2.60
GENEVA, Oct 1 Nigeria's largest crude stream,
Qua Iboe, showed signs of stalling on Monday after a flurry of
deals last week that boosted differentials to six-month highs.
Traders said that most of the Indian demand for cargoes
loading in November has already been covered, suggesting that
differentials may have already peaked.
"Indications haven't dropped yet, but I reckon it will trade
around $2.30. Now that the Indian tenders are covered, reality
kicks in and the level has gone too high for buyers," said a
West African crude oil trader.
Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian state
oil company Pertamina, was heard not to have awarded its latest
tender to buy light, sweet crude for loading in November.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: This grade reached the highest level since March
late last week (dated plus $2.60-$2.70) but traders said it has
not traded since Thursday in what could be an indication of
slower demand. One trader estimated it was now around 20-30
cents lower.
* Between 4-6 Qua Iboe cargoes from the original November
loading programme remained, traders said.
ANGOLA
* There are around 10 of 52 Angolan cargoes still unsold for
November, traders said.
* Cargoes remaining include Pazflor and Girassol. There were
no fresh offers for these grades on Monday. Pazflor was last
heard offered at dated minus 70 cents and Girassol at dated plus
20-30 cents.
TENDERS
* Petral, the Singapore-based trading arm of Indonesian
state oil company Pertamina, has tendered to buy light, sweet
crude for loading in November, traders said. End-October barrels
could be delivered into the tender, they added.
* India's BPCL also has a tender running that closes soon,
traders said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)