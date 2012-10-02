* Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2.30-$2.60
* Around nine Angolan cargoes in November remaining
* Talk of Angolan cargoes being re-offered
LONDON, Oct 2 Nigerian crude differentials held
steady on Tuesday, below peaks reached last week during a buying
spree led by Indian refiners, while remaining Angolan cargoes
were expected to weaken.
Most Angolan cargoes for November have found homes, although
cargoes of grades including Pazflor and Girassol were still
available. There was talk that Chinese buyers were re-offering
other cargoes, which could put pressure on values.
NIGERIA
* Qua Iboe: Offered at dated plus $2.70 to $2.75 and
considered more likely to trade between plus $2.30 and plus
$2.60.
* Bonny: Valued at a 30-40 cent discount to Qua because of
unreliable loading dates.
Shell's Nigerian venture on Sunday shut a pipeline
which supplies the Bonny terminal and closed off 150,000 barrels
per day of production on Sunday after oil thieves caused a fire.
Shell did not confirm on Tuesday whether or not it has
declared force majeure on exports.
ANGOLA
* There are around nine of 52 Angolan cargoes still unsold
for November, traders said, including three Girassol cargoes and
two shipments of Dalia.
* A lulll in Chinese demand has weighed on the market for
November barrels, and there was talk of barrels being
re-offered, traders said.
* Pazflor was last heard offered at dated minus 70 cents and
Girassol was expected to trade below dated plus 20 cents,
slightly weaker than price talks on Monday.
TENDERS
* India's India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has a
tender running that closes this week. Indian Oil Corp. also has
a tender running, a trader said.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)