* Qua Iboe down about 10 cents at dated plus $2.10-$2.50
* Around 20 Nigerian November cargoes available
* Nine Angolan cargoes in November said unsold
* Traders await results of ICO buying tender
LONDON, Oct 5 West African crude oil
differentials slipped a little on Friday as an overhang of
unsold cargoes loading in November forced asking levels down for
a range of crudes.
Around 20 Nigerian cargoes, nine Angolan cargoes and a
handful of other West African crude parcels remained unsold in
the market as buying from U.S. and European refiners stayed
minimal.
The Atlantic basin faces a structural oversupply of light,
sweet crudes thanks to growing production of domestic U.S. crude
from shale oilfields and this has replaced many of the crude oil
imports previously taken by U.S. refiners from Africa.
Heavy crudes have been slightly less affected but their
values have also slipped. Chinese demand has been slower than
normal so far this month and some other Asian countries have
issued fewer buying tenders than expected.
NIGERIA
* Twenty of the 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in
November were reported still unsold, including most major
grades.
* Qua Iboe: down at least 10 cents with offers reported as
low as dated Brent plus $2.40 to $2.50, with buyers closer to
dated plus $2.10.
* Bonny: Qua Iboe minus 60 cents due to unreliability of
loading dates and variable quality, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Nine Angolan cargoes due to load in November were still
unsold, comprising three Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo each
of Kissanje, Plutonio, Saxi and Pazflor.
* Girassol: three end-November stems were still available:
BP's Nov. 19-20 stem, Sonangol's Nov. 24-25 and Total's Nov.
29-30. Offers have fallen sharply this month from around dated
Brent plus 50 cents to only just over dated Brent flat, but bids
are said to be well below flat.
* Kissanje: Repsol was reported to be reoffering its
Kissanje cargo for Nov. 11-12 at around dated Brent plus 30
cents but potential buyers assessed the grade below dated flat.
TENDERS
* India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum
Corp Ltd (BPCL), bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami
from Chevron in a tender for oil loading Nov. 21-30, traders
said on Friday. Price details were not available. BPCL
previously bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron for
loading in November.
* India's biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has
also just closed a tender to buy light, sweet crude oil, its
first for December loading, and could take up to four cargoes of
Nigerian grades, possibly Qua Iboe. The tender closed on
Thursday and a result was expected later on Friday.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
here
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)