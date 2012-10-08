LONDON, Oct 8 West African crude oil
differentials slipped on Monday as a glut of unsold cargoes for
loading in November showed that a range of grades were out of
favour.
More than 20 Nigerian cargoes and a clutch of other West
African crude cargoes were still unsold in the market as demand
from U.S., Chinese and European refiners was constrained by a
heavy maintenance schedule.
"There's too much oil around," one trader said.
Demand from China was reported to be lower, in part due to
refinery outages and the closure of three Sinopec plants due to
environmental problems.
"There are issues at refineries; it all has an impact on the
overall level of demand," a trader said.
The Sinopec Qilu refinery closed a 160,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) crude unit for a planned 25-day maintenance period on
Monday, an industry official said.
On a longer-term horizon, however, the picture for Asian
demand still looked robust.
Imports of West African crude oil by Asian refiners and
end-users have reached 1.69 million bpd this month, up 10
percent from September and at a record high for October, data
compiled by Reuters showed on Monday.
NIGERIA
* Some 20 of 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in
November were reported still unsold, including most major
grades.
* Qua Iboe: down around 20 cents, with the bid-offer range
seen at dated Brent plus $2 to $2.20, below the $2.10 to $2.50
range seen on Friday.
Bonny: Qua Iboe minus 60 cents due to unreliability of
loading dates and variable quality, traders said.
ANGOLA
* Some eight Angolan cargoes due to load in November were
still unsold, comprising two Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo
each of Kissanje, Plutonio, Saxi and Pazflor.
* Girassol: Two end-November stems were still available: a
BP stem for Nov. 19-20 and a Sonangol stem for Nov. 24-25
delivery. Total was reported to have taken one cargo for its own
programme due to lack of buying interest.
* Offers have fallen sharply this month from around dated
Brent plus 50 cents to just over dated Brent flat, but bids were
well below flat, traders said.
TENDERS
* India's biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corp,
closed a tender late on Thursday to buy light, sweet crude oil,
its first for December loading.
* IOC bought one VLCC comprising Bonga and Forcado grades
from Shell and the other comprised of Forcados and Jubilee from
Vitol, traders said.
($1 = 0.6176 British pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)