GENEVA, Oct 10West African crude oil differentials paused on Wednesday after a sell-off earlier in the week as traders waited for the results of outstanding Asian tenders. Traders widely blamed refinery outages in China and a slowdown in European demand due to seasonal maintenance for sapping demand for West African grades in November relative to the previous month. They estimated that 20-25 cargoes of Nigerian and Angolan crude are still unsold for November. "Chinese demand is much slower in terms of volumes and there is crude in the Mediterranean and North Sea so nobody wants to do long-haul (from West Africa) at the moment," said a West African crude oil trader. But they said sales could improve in the next few session if India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd and Indonesia's Petral both source crude for their outstanding tenders from West Africa. NIGERIA * Traders estimated that around 15-20 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil were still unsold on Wednesday. * Qua Iboe: Assessed at around dated plus $2.10 level and little changed from the previous day. ANGOLA * Around 5 Angolan cargoes have been sold since the start of the week, traders said, and there are now only around four remaining for the November programme. * Remaining grades include Girassol, Pazflor and Plutonio, traders said. * Saxi: The cargo due to load 20-21 November was heard sold to an Asian buyer at an undisclosed level. * Dalia: The last cargo was placed on Tuesday and the grade is now sold out, traders said. TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral issued a tender for the third time seeking sweet crude for December delivery. The tender will close on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later. * Thai refiner IRPC is also seeking sweet crude for December delivery in a tender to close on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later. * MRPL is seeking up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude via a tender that closed on Wednesday, traders said.