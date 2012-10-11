LONDON, Oct 11 West African crude oil differentials held steady on Thursday, supported by several outstanding Asian tenders, which traders said could absorb up to four cargoes from the region. Refinery outages in China and a slowdown in European demand due to seasonal maintenance has sapped demand for West African grades in November relative to the previous month. A total of around 25 cargoes of Nigerian, Angolan and other West African grades of crude oil are still unsold for November. NIGERIA * Around 15 cargoes of Nigerian crude oil remained unsold for lifting in November, including Qua Iboe, Bonny Light, Bonga, and Forcados. Around half a dozen Nigerian cargoes have been held back for Asian buying tenders and some of these could be released next week. * Qua Iboe: Assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.10 and little changed from the previous day. ANGOLA * Four to five Angolan cargoes are left available for November loading, including a Girassol, Pazflor and Plutonio, traders said. * December programmes are expected next Tuesday. * Dalia: Total sold the last cargo, loading Nov. 30-Dec. 1 on Tuesday to Reliance and the grade is now sold out, traders said. Dalia was valued between dated Brent minus $1.00 and minus $1.30. TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral, the marketing arm of state oil company Pertamina, has issued a tender for the third time seeking sweet crude for December delivery. The tender closed on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later. A result was expected early on Friday. * India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd (MRPL) is seeking up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude via a tender that closed on Wednesday. Offers were to be valid until Friday. A result was expected soon, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson Editing by William Hardy)