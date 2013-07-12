GENEVA, July 12 Indian purchases of west African oil helped set a floor beneath prices on Friday, although some grades remained unpopular with buyers because of increasing supplies of alternatives outside the region. Indian Oil Corp bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian and Angolan crude grades for September, helping to reduce a supply overhang. Most cargoes for August were sold out, with fewer than 10 Nigerian tankers and five Angolan ones still on the market. At least two Cabinda grade cargoes remained as buyers favoured growing supplies of grades such as Dar Blend from South Sudan. "Some grades are unloved this month. The Far East just doesn't seem to want them," said a trader. South Sudan is due to export 7 million barrels in August, 40 percent more than the previous month as it ramps up output. Otherwise, spot trade was quiet, with traders waiting for new loading programmes for September next week. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at around dated plus $2.50 a barrel and unchanged from the previous session. * Nigerian loadings have consistently been disrupted over the past few months due to theft. Shell Nigeria shut its Trans Niger pipeline on Thursday after a leak was detected, barely a week after it had reopened it. * Bonny: Loadings are still under force majeure, a Shell spokesman said on Wednesday. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Traders said at least two cargoes were available and that it had last been offered at dated Brent plus $1 a barrel. It was assessed around 20-40 cents below this level. ASIAN TENDERS * IOC awarded a Girassol cargo and a Forcados cargo to Shell, while Total provided an Amenam and Chevron an Agbami cargo for the latest tender, traders said. IOC has in recent months occasionally opted for the UAE's Murban crude. * MRPL is issuing part two of a tender on Friday. The results were not yet available. * HPCL is issuing a tender with part one on Friday and part two next week. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)