LONDON, July 15 Up to six Angolan cargoes for August loading were available for sale on Monday, in a sign of weak demand as traders awaited details of September supply later in the day or on Tuesday. One trader said the August loading cargo sales were the slowest in at least a year. Nigerian cargoes sold relatively quick with less than 10 of 59 cargoes available ahead of the September programme, which is set to be released next week. Nigerian differentials have been supported by recent tenders from Indian refiners, while supply has been low in part due to a force majeure on the Bonny Light grade. Bonny Light cargoes have yet to emerge for August loading. Typically there would be six cargoes representing around 180,000 barrels per day. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe BFO-QUA: Last assessed at around dated Brent plus $2.50-$2.80 a barrel, little changed from recent sessions. * Nigerian loadings have consistently been disrupted over the past few months due to theft. Shell Nigeria shut its Trans Niger pipeline on Thursday after a leak was detected, barely a week after it had reopened it. * Bonny: Loadings are still under force majeure, a Shell spokesman said on Monday. ANGOLA * Cabinda: Traders said one cargo was available and that it had last been offered at a discount to dated Brent. This was lower than earlier in the month. * As many as three Nemba cargoes, a Saxi and a Dalia were also said to be available, a trader said. ASIAN TENDERS * MRPL bought a 1 million barrel cargo of Dalia for August from Total, traders said. It also bought a 1 million barrel cargo of Hungo from Exxon for September loading. * BPCL bought a 1 million barrel cargo of Qua Ibo from Exxon, traders said. * HPCL is expected to announce the award of a two part tender on Tuesday, a trader said. Part one of the tender was issued on Friday and part two on Monday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jeff Coelho)